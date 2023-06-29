Letter: Agreed unity candidates could yield success for unionism in other constituencies
As a unionist I agree with everything Tom Smith says in his letter (North Down unionists need a unity candidate, Letters, June 28).
I would also say that if such an agreed candidate could be agreed then that would encourage those unionists who do not usually vote to once again come out to vote unionist.
There are many other constituencies where Tom’s ideas and thinking could yield success for unionism. The key is, of course, co-operation, generosity of spirit, courage, foresight and selflessness from all unionist parties, would that be too much to ask, for once?
Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield