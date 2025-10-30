Letter: Alliance agenda is seemingly anti-unionist given its stance on legacy and the Irish language - voters should remember this in 2027
With a seemingly anti-unionist agenda being carried out by the modern Alliance party, I hope that they get the reception they deserve in the elections in 2027.
I have suspected for a long time that Alliance has been infiltrated by republican/nationalists and a woke ideology who don’t know the difference between a male and a female.
Their latest backing of Sinn Fein/IRA on legacy and the cultural bullying of unionist areas in Belfast should help unionists who have voted for them in the past wake up and smell the coffee to the dangers of doing so.
The Irish language, hijacked by republicans to use in a cultural war against the British people in Northern Ireland, is backed up by Alliance.
To put terrorists who planned murder alongside innocent people who lost their lives defending our country, because of their religion or being in the wrong place at the wrong time, is obscene!
Any thought of using the excuse that Presbyterians used the language in days of yore, before it was hijacked by those of which many can’t even speak it, is spurious.
Presbyterians learned the language to spread the gospel to Irish speaking communities, especially in the west of Ireland and in so doing embraced the language. Some of whom continued to speak it.
No one is stopping anyone speaking the language, but there seems to be little enthusiasm, even among the nationalist community, as the vast majority cannot speak it.
If both parties’ policy on immigration was ever implemented they may have to change the signs again to Arabic or some other foreign language.
To spend millions on a language that few speak is disgraceful and could be spent on more urgent areas. If they go along with their diktat, who will police it?
I feel that the signs will become like signs on the border or on the way to Londonderry which have the ‘Northern’ and ‘London’ painted over.
Yes, there seems to be something sinister happening in Belfast that will cause nothing but division in our capital city.
John Mulholland, Doagh