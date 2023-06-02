A newly elected Alliance Party councillor proposed the removal of the Opening Prayer and Holy Bible Reading which is a long held tradition at the start of each council meeting

It is shameful that at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's first meeting of the new term this week, newly elected Alliance Party councillor for Ballyclare Lewis Boyle proposed the removal of the Opening Prayer and Holy Bible Reading which is a long held tradition at the start of each council meeting. His proposal was seconded by his party colleague Councillor Andrew McAuley.

Despite 17 councillors voting for this shameful proposal it was defeated on this occasion. No doubt up next for the Alliance Party on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be an attempt to remove the Union Flag from all council buildings to impress their pals in Sinn Fein. So much for the Alliance Party wanting to focus on the cost of living crisis and the spending cuts in health, education and policing etc.

The Alliance Party continuously claim that they want to bring the communities together yet they bring this deeply divisive proposal to the very first council meeting. The Alliance Party's anti-Christian policies including abortion on demand should be a wake up call particularly to those Christians who continue to naively vote for that party.

Letters to editor

Be careful Ballyclare what you vote for and for those unionists who could not be bothered getting off their settees to vote, you get what others vote for. ‘Righteousness exalts a Nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.’ Proverbs chapter 14 verse 34.