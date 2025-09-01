Industry Minister Sarah Jones announced the financial boost while visiting Northern Ireland recently

The announcement by Sarah Jones MP, the minister for industry, of a £30m financial boost for Northern Ireland while visiting here, to help grow Northern Ireland's defence, innovation and manufacturing sectors, is very welcome.

The extra money – as part of the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy over the next 10 years - is to be delivered in partnership with the NI Executive at Stormont.

As part of the long running campaign for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation, I would suggest that part of this money be allocated for a new state of art innovation, research and development centre on the unused vast St Lucia Barracks site at Omagh, County Tyrone.

Letter to the editor

This will link one of our best known innovators, Harry Ferguson who single handily modernised and mechanised agriculture, with all the other great innovators and achievers that have connections to Northern Ireland.

This joining of past, present and future will help motivate and inspire those undertaking important research and innovation work currently and for the future.

A centre for excellence and innovation would allow anyone undertaking research and developing new innovative technologies - for example, in AI – access to the latest tools to advance their research and help create jobs for Northern Ireland and especially the often overlooked west of Northern Ireland.

It would bring the universities, further education colleges and schools together for education and training for the benefit of industry. Nurturing the raw talent of innovators that Northern Ireland is world renowned for so that they can grow and become future industrial leaders.

Harry Ferguson, a century ago when he invented the modern tractor in 1925, was also hoping to better humanity itself and by establishing a museum and innovation centre on the historic St Lucia site I have no doubt it will help to inspire and shape the development of new technologies and this would be something Harry Ferguson would be very pleased to have his name associated with.