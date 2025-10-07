Letter: Anger at Israel is not going to go away while TV news and the internet continue to expose their war crimes in Gaza

Letters to editor

A letter from Arnold Carton:

In the aftermath of the dreadful anti-Jewish murders in Manchester many TV and radio shows have pushed the argument that pro-Palestine marches are whipping up anti-Israel and anti-Jewish feelings.

Firstly, we should not confuse anger at Israel with anger at Jews – they are very different.

Secondly, people like myself did not become angry at Israel because we saw a pro-Palestine march in Belfast. I attended pro-Palestine marches in Belfast because I was already angry at the war crimes committed by Israel as shown on TV news and online.

I have attended very many Palestine marches in Belfast and will continue to do so. I have never heard any anti-Jewish comments or witnessed any anti-Jewish actions in the Belfast marches. On several occasions I have spoken to Jewish people on these marches, some of whom chose to advertise their Jewish identity.

Anger at Israel is not going to go away while TV news and the internet continue to expose their war crimes in Gaza, and censorship is not really an option.

Unfortunately, a small number of people will struggle to separate out being Jewish from being pro-Israel, and it is important the we all work to clarify the difference. Our decent Jewish neighbours are not responsible for what Israel is doing in Gaza.