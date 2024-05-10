Letter: Antisemitism within the grounds of Queens University Belfast
A letter from Gerry Cullen:
Seen through the prism of antisemitism, a case could be made for Queens University Belfast Palestine Assembly’s assertion that the murder, rape, beheading of children and the kidnapping of innocent Jewish people was ‘resistance’.
However, seen through the prism of humanitarianism, the October 7 atrocities of Hamas are most definitely war crimes.
Sadly it would appear that antisemitism is ‘Alive and Well’ within the grounds of Queens University Belfast.
Gerry Cullen (Humanitarian and Socialist), Dungannon