Letter: Any commemoration by the NI Executive of the events of 1776 should recognise role of Ulster folk who became British loyalists in America

There is an important story to be told about those from this island who were loyal to the Crown during the American Revolution, writes Brian Crowe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Amidst the media coverage regarding Northern Ireland political figures at the Saint Patrick’s Day reception in the White House, there has been mention that the NI Executive will be marking the forthcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by celebrating the role played by those from what is now Northern Ireland in the birth of the United States.

It is to be hoped that any such commemorations will include recognition of the significant numbers of those from this island who fought on the side of the Crown against the American Revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, the 18th (Royal Irish) Regiment of Foot saw action in the opening battles of the Revolutionary War, at Concord, Lexington, and Bunker Hill.

Letter to the editor

The 27th (Inniskilling) Regiment of Foot contributed to victories for the Crown in the battles of Long Island, White Plains, Brandywine, and Germantown.

It has been estimated that one-sixth of all soldiers and one-third of officers in British regiments during what was known as the American War were from Ireland.

That such a significant proportion of those serving the Crown in that conflict were from this island emphasises the need for any public commemoration of 1776 to reflect their role and allegiance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particular individuals from Ireland can also be highlighted for their loyalty to the Crown during the American War.

Charles Inglis, the son of a Church of Ireland rector from County Donegal, was a Church of England minister in New York during the Revolution.

His pamphlet ‘The True Interest of America Impartially Stated’, encouraging loyalty to the Crown, was a popular response to Tom Paine’s famous pro-Revolution tract ‘Common Sense’.

Alexander Chesney, from Dunclug in County Antrim, had emigrated with his family to South Carolina around 1772.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He served as an officer in a local militia loyal to the Crown and is a reminder that, contrary to what is often assumed, Ulster Scots Presbyterians were not unanimous in their support for the Revolutionary cause.

There is an important story to be told about those from this island who were loyal to the Crown during the American Revolution.

Their cause would also give birth to Canada, that part of British North America which remained loyal.

There is a narrow, ignoble tradition of writing out of Irish history those who saw no contradiction between being Irish and loyal subjects of the Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is why any commemoration by the NI Executive of the events of 1776 should recognise the role and significance of those from Northern Ireland and Ireland who stood against the American Revolution, defending what they believed to be a wiser constitutional order than that promoted by the Declaration of Independence.