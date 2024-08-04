Letter: Any politicians questioning the thrust of the Cass Review should be asked to publicly declare their scientific credentials
A letter from James Hardy:
Nelson Mandela stated: "There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”
Did the Cass Review flag up very serious clinical concern about the use of puberty blockers in the under-18 age group?
Any Northern Ireland politicians questioning the thrust of the Cass Review undertaken by a senior paediatrician should be asked to publicly declare their scientific credentials.
James Hardy, Belfast BT5