Letter: Apparent apathy of unionist parties regarding foreign ownership of Harland & Wolff is concerning

The Harland & Wolff shipyard could soon be under the control of Navantia. This situation raises serious questions about our national security and economic sovereignty, writes Colin Berry

The ownership of critical infrastructure in Northern Ireland has become a significant concern with the recent news that the Harland & Wolff (H&W) shipyard in east Belfast could soon be under the control of Navantia, a Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company.

This situation raises serious questions about our national security, economic sovereignty, and the implications of foreign ownership in essential industries.

H&W has historically represented British maritime engineering and has been a point of pride for the people of east Belfast. However, if this shipyard falls into foreign hands, we must consider the potential impact on local jobs and our defence capabilities.

The shipyard is not just a manufacturing facility; it plays a crucial role in constructing naval vessels and other defence-related projects. Allowing a foreign entity to dominate such a strategic asset undermines our ability to maintain a strong national defence.

What is particularly concerning is the apparent apathy of unionist parties regarding the foreign ownership of this vital asset. Their silence on this matter is troubling, especially in light of the restrictive EU state aid rules that bind Northern Ireland to foreign regulations for domestic procurement.

The De Minimis regulations under the Northern Ireland Protocol severely limit the government's capacity to provide financial support to local businesses, making it extremely difficult to renationalise key assets like H&W once they have been privatised.

In sharp contrast, the UK Subsidy Control Bill, introduced after Brexit, has granted the UK government the authority to make strategic decisions that support domestic industries.

This new legislative framework facilitated the nationalisation of Sheffield Forgemasters in 2021, a significant move that would have faced major obstacles under EU regulations. Sheffield Forgemasters is now backed by the UK government, reinforcing its position as a crucial supplier for defence and nuclear sectors.

As a sovereign part of the UK, Northern Ireland is being left behind. The inability to pursue similar actions in our region highlights the detrimental effects of being tied to outdated EU laws that do not serve our local interests.

Unionism in Northern Ireland must recognise the importance of a strong British nation-state capable of constructing, engineering, and manufacturing what it needs.

The current “national shopping centre” approach to critical infrastructure undermines our sovereignty, weakens our security, and exposes us to global economic shocks. By treating essential services as commodities to be bought and sold, we risk losing the very foundation of our economic independence.

It is essential for unionism to advocate for policies that prioritise domestic ownership and control over our vital industries. We cannot allow our critical infrastructure to fall into the hands of foreign investors without a strong response.

Action is needed now; our economic future and national security rely on reclaiming our essential assets for the public good.