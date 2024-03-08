Letter: Are DUP Westminster MPs dancing to ceili music in the same way as Paul Givan?

Northern Ireland Education Minister Paul Givan took part in a ceili dance during a visit to Irish language-medium school, Gaelscoil Aodha Rua, in Dungannon this week

In 2016, Arlene Foster used the analogy of the Sinn Fein crocodile and resolutely declared that she would not support an Irish Language Act.

In 2020, after Stormont was resurrected and the New Decade New Approach deal put in place, Irish language legislation and an Irish Language Commissioner was enacted.

In the space of just eight years, the DUP's Mr Paul Givan has done a volte-face on issues that will cause the DUP Westminster candidates' great harm.

Letter to the editor

Since the return of Stormont, each week, the bad news for unionist voters increases from Stormont as the nationalist community are presented with one political win after another from the power-sharing government.

The Northern Ireland unionist electorate is in no doubt that the massively expensive GAA Casement park project will get the go ahead, the West Bank in Londonderry receives one political and financial boast after another, the fragilities of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol become more apparent with livestock and medical restrictions, and the Sinn Fein economy and finance ministers dictate the political tune for the Northern Ireland unionists to dance to.

Paradoxically, the return of Stormont several months before the Westminster elections and the ability of Sinn Fein in Stormont to deliver for the nationalist population may see the demise of several Northern Ireland unionist MPs and an increased pan-nationalist front at Westminster.

I cannot help but wonder if the DUP Westminster MPs are dancing to ceili music in the same way as Paul Givan?