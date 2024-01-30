Letter: ​Article 6 is central to our Union and its restoration is necessary

Article 6 is not some incidental or archaic provision - it is fundamental to the very existence of the UK, writes Jim Allister

I do not challenge the academic credentials of Prof Harry Patterson, but his selective interpretation of Art 6 of the Act(s) of Union in the News Letter (​Legalistic attempts to ‘restore’ Article 6 of the Act of Union would be a disaster, January 29) requires a response.

It takes a very skewed view of history and constitutional law to conclude that the restoration of Art 6 would be “disastrous”. Art 6 is not some incidental or archaic provision - it is fundamental to the very existence of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whereas Prof Patterson draws heavily on the historic exceptions in Art 6 and, indeed, the self-inflicted divergence by Stormont, what he fails to mention is that all such was marginal and with the consent of the affected parties.

Letter to the editor

However, the protocol’s destruction of Art 6 is both fundamental and externally imposed through subservience of NI to foreign laws and jurisdiction. If the professor reads the Supreme Court judgement he will be left in no doubt as to the supremacy accorded to the protocol and its incompatibility with the unfettered internal UK trade guaranteed by Art 6.

It is the fact that, pursuant to the protocol, NI is placed under the EU Customs Code which requires GB to be treated as foreign territory and NI as EU territory, which makes its suspension of Art 6 so constitutionally catastrophic.

Never, until now, has UK internal trade been governed by foreign law and jurisdiction. If Prof Patterson thinks that is of no consequence, then, I respectfully disagree. I can’t think of anything more destructive of the integrity of the UK and our place within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These things matter and no amount of academic or political spin can diminish the centrality of Art 6 to our Union. Hence, the need for its restoration, without which any operation of Stormont is endorsement of its abandonment.