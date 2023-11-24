All Sections
Letter: Article only perpetuates the impression that Catholics were part of an oppressed minority

A letter from Dr Paul Kingsley:
By Letters
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT

The Irish News this week reproduced an article from its newspaper in 1923, referring to allegations of gerrymandering in Fermanagh 100 years ago (Gerrymandering in Co Fermanagh 'Perfect and Complete' - On this day in 1923).

Such stories are kept alive to perpetuate an impression that Catholics were part of an oppressed minority.

I addressed these issues in my paper, ‘James Cooper and the Defence of Fermanagh’s Electoral Arrangements 1923-1924’ (https://analogical.org.uk/historical-papers/).

The paper shows that electoral divisions were badly in need of updating as there were previously big differences in the number of voters in different divisions.

Unionists then won a majority of seats in Fermanagh rural councils because nationalists wasted votes by having their supporters located in a small number of areas near the border.

These concentrations were due to natural patterns of settlement, and not due to drawing lines on maps in strange places.

Dr Paul Kingsley, Belfast

