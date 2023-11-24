Letter: Article only perpetuates the impression that Catholics were part of an oppressed minority

Letters to editor

The Irish News this week reproduced an article from its newspaper in 1923, referring to allegations of gerrymandering in Fermanagh 100 years ago (Gerrymandering in Co Fermanagh 'Perfect and Complete' - On this day in 1923).

Such stories are kept alive to perpetuate an impression that Catholics were part of an oppressed minority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I addressed these issues in my paper, ‘James Cooper and the Defence of Fermanagh’s Electoral Arrangements 1923-1924’ (https://analogical.org.uk/historical-papers/).

The paper shows that electoral divisions were badly in need of updating as there were previously big differences in the number of voters in different divisions.

Unionists then won a majority of seats in Fermanagh rural councils because nationalists wasted votes by having their supporters located in a small number of areas near the border.

These concentrations were due to natural patterns of settlement, and not due to drawing lines on maps in strange places.