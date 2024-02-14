Letter: As a 'hardline unionists', I'd like to propose a simple solution to the so-called 'Donaldson Deal'

Tom Ferguson suggests moving border checks to the international frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic as a solution to the 'Donaldson Deal'

In his letter, John Rogers states that 'hardline loyalists and unionists are in a small minority in Northern Ireland' (​A successful NI more likely to convince voters to retain Union, February 12).

Possibly, but perhaps it would be better to wait to the next election before dismissing them. After all, the main unionist parties are accepting, indeed working, a border down their own country that Irish nationalism has to date refused to accept at the international frontier.

As the DUP, the largest so-called unionist party fought two previous elections on a pledge not to accept the Irish Sea border, and it has patently has done a comprehensive U-turn, the next election may lead to a different result.

Letter to the editor

Secondly, Mr Rogers goes on to state, 'These people only ever offer criticism. They never propose any solutions'. As one of his 'hardline unionists' I would like to propose a simple solution to the so-called 'Donaldson Deal', namely, move the border posts at Larne, Belfast and Warrenpoint to Dundalk, Clones and Letterkenny.

According to the DUP, UUP, Alliance, SDLP and Sinn Fein, the Irish Sea border it is no big deal, so why not shift these checks to the international border, where they properly belong?

Of course, a refusal to accept the Irish Sea border regulations on the island of Ireland means that as far as Irish republicanism is concerned, the current arrangements in the Irish Sea, if moved to the international frontier, would constitute a 'hard border in the island of Ireland'. So why are the mainline so-called 'unionist' parties operating it?