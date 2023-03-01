Letters to editor

The small print details of the Northern Ireland Protocol policy have been revealed with a determination on the government's part to push it through.

Underneath everything the Democratic Unionist Party cannot reconcile itself to power sharing with Sinn Fein and will use any seemingly legitimate measures to be obstructive.

As a Northern Ireland exile I have had an awareness for decades that the rest of the world is not interested in the six counties of Ulster politics, something parochial hardline unionists cannot grasp.

The overall picture has never been addressed in the Province I originate from!