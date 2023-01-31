Letter: As a trader in Larne, I was disappointed at the festive lights in the town

Letters to editor

I write this letter with disappointment and wonder at the lack of interest of whoever was responsible for arranging lights etc for the Christmas period in Larne.

As a trader in the town of Larne, no lights on Main Street on Christmas Eve, yet burning brightly on Sunday January 1st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vacant square at Dunne's, no choirs, no stalls, nothing, but half a dozen seats, and a straggly tree. What a waste of space, it could have been used for car parking. It was terrible.

Little wonder people forsake the town and go to Abbey Centre and Ballymena.