Letter: As an evangelical Catholic leader I encourage Catholics to vote for DUP in East Belfast and Lagan Valley

The DUP’s Lagan Valley candidate Jonathan Buckley with the deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly and party leader and East Belfast candidate Gavin Robinson. Theirs is the only party that still espouses these wholesome Christian values

A letter from Paddy Monaghan:

As an evangelical Catholic leader I would like to encourage evangelical Catholics in East Belfast and Lagan Valley constituency to consider voting for DUP candidates Gavin Robinson and Jonathan Buckley respectively.

Your readers may remember that the Evangelical Alliance in Northern Ireland released a survey last February which showed that 38% of practicing Catholics would describe themselves as evangelical.

In both constituencies it’s going to be a tight election with Sinn Fein standing aside effectively in favour of Alliance, which has become quite liberal on Judeo/Christian issues. Sadly the DUP is the only party that still espouses these wholesome Christian values – against euthanasia, gender ideology in our schools, anti abortion etc and, besides Aontu, is the only pro life party standing in these elections.

There is a significant Catholic electorate of over 20% in both constituencies and many of these are evangelical. Evangelical Catholics are deeply concerned about the Judeo/Christian values. Accordingly I would urge all evangelical Catholic constituents to consider voting for their DUP candidate.