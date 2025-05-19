Letter: Astonishing that a president and five judges had to formally clarify to their respective nations there are only two sexes

The UK Supreme Court ruled that the term ‘woman’ refers to biological sex, regardless of their gender identity or legal status

When he got back into the White House a few months ago, President Donald J Trump issued an executive order declaring the US government would only recognise a person's sex assigned at birth – while asserting there are only two sexes, male and female.

Anyone with all their marbles would agree with his basic biology hypothesis!

Very recently, in the capital city of London, precisely the same ruling was reached by judges sitting on the UK Supreme Court. And would you believe it – it was a unanimous decision!

Letter to the editor

Together they, somehow or other, agreed there were only two genders! Yes, they unanimously decided the definition of a ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refers to ‘a biological woman and biological sex’.

All this is incredulous. One man in Washington, with Scottish blood flowing through his veins, along with five judges in London, had to formally clarify to their respective nations there are only two sexes, and that ‘a woman is an adult human female’.

Until now, politicians were unable to dare say this. Not that long ago a certain woman called Nicola Sturgeon had several bouts of amnesia when she, and other rather forgetful colleagues, couldn’t utter these seven ‘real deal’ words.

That truth is found in the good Book. How astonishing that five Supreme Court judges must present their ruling in 88-pages, about the two sexes, while the Bible presents the factual evidence in one verse, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created He him; male and female created He them.” (Genesis 1:27)

Yes, some people refuse to be classified as male or female, but the reality is there are only two distinct genders and sexes – and you cannot alter or edit your DNA.

I’m reminded of President Abraham Lincoln, who once asked a boy: ‘If a dog has four legs, and you call its tail a leg, how many legs does it have?’

The boy answered: ‘It has five legs’ to which Abraham Lincoln replied: ‘Nope, it just has four legs. Calling a tail a leg does not make it a leg.’

It is refreshing to hear common sense, sound judgment and truth being trumpeted on both sides of the Atlantic.