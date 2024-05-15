Letter: Astounding that responsibility for eradication of animal diseases now rests with the Secretary of State

The responsibility for eradication of animal diseases in Northern Ireland - including bovine TB - now rests with the Secretary of State, following the implementation of the Windsor Framework

In an astounding response to an Assembly Question I tabled on potential vaccines for bovine TB, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) minister has asserted that under the Windsor Framework Implementation Regulations 2024 (the product of the DUP deal restoring Stormont), responsibility for eradication of animal diseases - including bovine TB - now rests with the Secretary of State.

So, not only has Northern Ireland been left under the EU Animal Health Law - not British law - but, now local oversight and responsibility has been removed from DAERA with the minister washing his hands of all accountability.

How bizarre that those, like the DUP, who proclaimed the urgency of restoring devolved powers and the inadequacies of direct rule have done a deal whereby all such local powers over animal diseases have been removed.

I will be pressing the DAERA minister further on this matter in order to flush out just what powers, if any, he has left over animal health.