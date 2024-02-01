Letter: At long last, a unionist leader speaking out against those who want division

Letters to editor

Watching Jeffrey Donaldson on live television was watching the best speech he has ever made – passionate and hard hitting.

At long last, a unionist leader speaking out against those who want division and ignore the electorate.

I have been an outspoken critic of the DUP and Jeffrey but on this occasion he excelled himself. Like him or not, he stuck to his guns and sees off the wannabes in unionism.

Those who have challenged him have been very selective in their choices of challenge, particularly on victims issues.

I believe Jeffrey has gained more votes than losing them with his speech and his stance and challenge against the micro unionist groups and individuals whose delusional thoughts of grandeur belong to the past.