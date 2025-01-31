Letter: At SEFF, we don't simply advocate tolerance, but rather we work to encourage respect for diversity
Many were watching with trepidation at what could unfold at the Oscar nominations event.
The Kneecap group – whose film missed out on a nomination - are not contributing to building better relationships between our people.
Their narrative is exploitative and it aims to prolong the indoctrination of people (particularly the young).
We engage on a monthly basis and often more regularly with schools, colleges and universities and in other environments reaching young people.
We aim to facilitate responsible dialogue which is rooted in the principles of fairness, consistency and respect for diversity.
Often we are presented with viewpoints or attitudes which have been manufactured through influences such as Kneecap, the Wolfe Tones and their so-called 'loyalist' equivalents.
Certainly when the greater number of young people are faced with the realities of terrorism and violence and are required to look into the eyes of those who have been so grievously wronged, to listen to the horror of their experiences and the domino effect the violence has had throughout their family there is a lightbulb which comes on, and many young people are then totally connected with the realities of violence, and not it's dumbed-down shadow.
But the difficulty is that our work is slow and resource dependent whereas Kneecap, Wolfe Tones and others are able to operate within a different space and have communication connections into large numbers of people via social media and other digital methods.
Going forward we will be seeking to advance and develop our methods.
SEFF will continue to promote critical analysis. We don't simply advocate tolerance, but rather we work to encourage respect for diversity, and the cherishing of this.
Kenny Donaldson, director of SEFF