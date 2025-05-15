Letter: Attack on Walker's Plinth in Londonderry won’t deter the small, resilient unionist population
The disgraceful paint bomb attack recently on Walker’s Plinth in Londonderry is yet another stark reminder that the unionist community in the city remains under siege, even more than a quarter of a century after the signing of the Belfast Agreement.
This act of vandalism is not merely an attack on a monument, it is an attack on our shared history, our culture, and the right of the minority unionist population in Londonderry to peacefully commemorate and express their identity.
That such hatred still manifests in this way, so many years after we were promised a new era of mutual respect and tolerance, is deeply troubling.
It is telling that the reaction to such incidents is often muted. Would the same silence prevail if a nationalist or republican memorial had been defaced in a similar fashion? There remains a double standard when it comes to the treatment of unionist heritage in this part of Northern Ireland.
The truth is, for many Protestants/unionists in Londonderry, the so-called ‘peace process’” has offered little peace. Intimidation, cultural erosion and targeted attacks like this continue, with too few willing to speak out.
It is time for political leaders, community representatives, and indeed the media to acknowledge and condemn this reality with the same force that would be expected if the roles were reversed.
I am confident that the small unionist population on the West Bank will not be deterred. Walker’s Plinth stands as a symbol of our community’s history and resilience – and despite efforts to erase or intimidate, that legacy will endure.
W J Craig, Belfast BT5