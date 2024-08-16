Letter: Attacks on businesses owned by migrants are baffling - these people are contributing to the economy

A letter from Frank McClintock:
The recent disorder has seen shops owned by immigrants targeted and destroyed, like this one on Sandy Row, BelfastThe recent disorder has seen shops owned by immigrants targeted and destroyed, like this one on Sandy Row, Belfast
By Letters
Published 17th Aug 2024, 00:00 BST

I cannot understand why recent attacks on migrant-owned businesses took place over the last week other than naked racism and hate.

These shop and business owners are contributing to the Northern Ireland economy and have integrated into society.

Overall, we have low levels of immigration here.

If people have issues with immigration levels these should be addressed though their MP to the British government.

Our local politicians have little input into these policies.

Frank McClintock, Lisburn

