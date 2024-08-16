The recent disorder has seen shops owned by immigrants targeted and destroyed, like this one on Sandy Row, Belfast

I cannot understand why recent attacks on migrant-owned businesses took place over the last week other than naked racism and hate.

These shop and business owners are contributing to the Northern Ireland economy and have integrated into society.

Overall, we have low levels of immigration here.

If people have issues with immigration levels these should be addressed though their MP to the British government.

Our local politicians have little input into these policies.