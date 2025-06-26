Letter: Attempted peace accord has turned Northern Ireland into a warzone of a different dimension

Intense violence took place in Ballymena, when hundreds of masked rioters attacked police and set buildings and cars on fire after the arrest of two Romanian teenagers over an alleged sex assault

The authorities too readily stereotype the people involved in the riots as 'racist' in a one-way process confined to the host Province, but there is an overall picture to examine, so let's look at it accordingly.

Racism is where a group of people get subjugated because of ethnicity but preservation of demographic identity is not so, of which is being attempted in Ballymena and beyond.

The newcomers sneer at a new cultural environment, and would they embrace the Red Hand of Ulster? Don't hold your breath.

Letters to editor

Immigration to Northern Ireland before the Good Friday Agreement was not a problem in the Province because nobody would relocate from outside, but an attempted peace accord has turned it into a warzone of a different dimension.