Letter: Attempted peace accord has turned Northern Ireland into a warzone of a different dimension
The authorities too readily stereotype the people involved in the riots as 'racist' in a one-way process confined to the host Province, but there is an overall picture to examine, so let's look at it accordingly.
Racism is where a group of people get subjugated because of ethnicity but preservation of demographic identity is not so, of which is being attempted in Ballymena and beyond.
The newcomers sneer at a new cultural environment, and would they embrace the Red Hand of Ulster? Don't hold your breath.
Immigration to Northern Ireland before the Good Friday Agreement was not a problem in the Province because nobody would relocate from outside, but an attempted peace accord has turned it into a warzone of a different dimension.
David Fleming, Norfolk