Letter: Attempting to thwart God’s plan for Israel is not advised

Jeremiah 30 v3 contains a promise that Israel will be brought back to settle in the land given to them by God

Jeremiah 30 v3 – this verse is a statement from God through his Prophet Jeremiah and a promise that Israel will be brought back to settle in the land given to them by God.

Anyone who counts Israel an enemy is strongly advised not to try and destroy the fulfilment of this text and other supportive material.

I say this as a warning not to anger Almighty God, whose wrath can be raised against anyone out to thwart his purposes. I say this as a Christian and not a Jew.