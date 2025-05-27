Letter: Attempting to thwart God’s plan for Israel is not advised

A letter from David Barbour:
Jeremiah 30 v3 contains a promise that Israel will be brought back to settle in the land given to them by GodJeremiah 30 v3 contains a promise that Israel will be brought back to settle in the land given to them by God
Jeremiah 30 v3 contains a promise that Israel will be brought back to settle in the land given to them by God
By Letters
Published 28th May 2025, 00:00 BST

Jeremiah 30 v3 – this verse is a statement from God through his Prophet Jeremiah and a promise that Israel will be brought back to settle in the land given to them by God.

Anyone who counts Israel an enemy is strongly advised not to try and destroy the fulfilment of this text and other supportive material.

I say this as a warning not to anger Almighty God, whose wrath can be raised against anyone out to thwart his purposes. I say this as a Christian and not a Jew.

David Barbour, Coleraine

Related topics:IsraelColeraine
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice