Letter: Author of open letter to Presbyterian Church in Ireland 'stepped up to the mark' to defend rights
A letter from Professor Ruth Whelan:
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) response that Steven Smyrl is no longer a member of the church is correct (Female ministers row re-ignited by ex-elder, News Letter, March 3, 2023).
However, many of the over 150 signatories are. And we admire Steven for stepping up to the mark and taking action to defend the rights of those who stood with him through his own ill treatment by PCI.
Professor Ruth Whelan,
Dublin