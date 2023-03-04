News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Author of open letter to Presbyterian Church in Ireland 'stepped up to the mark' to defend rights

A letter from Professor Ruth Whelan:

By Letters
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
​The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) response that Steven Smyrl is no longer a member of the church is correct (Female ministers row re-ignited by ex-elder, News Letter, March 3, 2023).

However, many of the over 150 signatories are. And we admire Steven for stepping up to the mark and taking action to defend the rights of those who stood with him through his own ill treatment by PCI.

Professor Ruth Whelan,

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Mr Sunak is visiting Northern Ireland to sell the Windsor Framework deal secured with the European Union. Picture date: Tuesday February 28, 2023.
