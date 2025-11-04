Before 2020, the Twelfth was one of the largest cultural events in the BBC’s calendar, watched by audiences both locally and internationally

It has not escaped notice that the BBC were able to provide live coverage of the October 31 celebrations in Londonderry on Friday.

Yet, despite repeated calls from the unionist and Loyal Order community, the corporation continues to refuse to reinstate live coverage of the July 12 demonstrations across Northern Ireland - a tradition which as everyone will know was quietly dropped during the Covid years and never restored.

Letters to editor

If the BBC can find the resources to broadcast from Londonderry on October 31, it is surely reasonable to expect the same level of respect and commitment towards the main day of celebration for the Orange Institution and the wider unionist community.