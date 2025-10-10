Letter: Belfast City Council are wasting an egregious amount of ratepayers' money on Irish

By Letters
Published 10th Oct 2025, 01:20 BST
Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor
A letter from Ronnie Crawford:

Countries usually display foreign language signs to help visitors who are not fluent in the local language.

Since there is little likelihood of anyone born on this island, not understanding the English language, Belfast City Council are wasting an egregious amount of ratepayers money and ignoring more important priorities.

The outstandingly good thing arising from this farce is the fact that should a border poll be required, a vote for a united Ireland will not be accepted by unionists unless it is carried by an 85% majority. Thank you Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore, Co Down

