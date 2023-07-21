News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Belfast City George Best Airport has set the standard with its magnificent £1.2 million new premium lounge

A letter from Lord Rogan:
By Letters
Published 21st Jul 2023
As someone who has been fortunate to travel domestically and internationally for more years than I care to remember, I wish to warmly commend Belfast City George Best Airport for delivering the magnificent £1.2 million Aspire Lounge which does indeed set a new standard for premium travel in Northern Ireland.I even would go as far as to say that it is the best regional lounge I have seen.In addition to the modern, spacious facilities, the friendliness and efficiency of the staff represents Northern Ireland at its best. It offers the positive “can do” impression we want to give to travellers and potential investors visiting the Province, hopefully encouraging them to return time and again.Congratulations to everyone involved.The Lord Rogan of Lower Iveagh

