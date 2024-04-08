Letter: Ben Habib funded a pan-unionist court case in defence of the Acts of Union for no personal benefit

Letters to editor

Arnold Carton questions the influence of Ben Habib on TUV policy because of his willingness to donate money to the party (Transparency needed if a rich man such as Habib tries to influence NI parties, March 26).

Ben, unlike many remote donors, financially supports the politics he believes in and offers himself as a Westminster candidate for the electorate’s verdict.

Money was used as leverage by the government to ensure that unionists returned to the role of protocol implementers.

Let us not forget that assembly members’ pay was reduced during the time Stormont was in cold storage.

The threat of losing money is a serious one when parties such as the DUP and UUP have ceased to have mass memberships and now effectively depend on elected representatives and staff to do the work when it comes to elections.

Speaking personally, if it comes down to a choice of backing a party supported by someone who for no personal benefit has funded a pan-unionist court case in defence of the Acts of Union, or parties whose members are dependent on protocol implementation to pay the mortgage I know who I am backing.