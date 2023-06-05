Letter: Ben Lowry is wrong - some nations do let their regions vote on whether or not to stay part of the country

Quebec has had two referenda on independence - supporters of it above in a Yes rally in Montreal in October 1995. As a rule, when a majority backs secession in such a vote in a country, the result is irreversible (AP Photo/Paul Chiasson)

Ben Lowry’s claim (‘Unionism faces big problems but nationalism has failed too,’ June 3, see link below) that major nation-states don't let parts of their territory decide for themselves whether or not to become independent is incorrect.

There is a French territory in the Pacific called New Caledonia, which is part of the French Republic and so French citizens in that territory and other French overseas territories can vote in French national elections. Under the Nouméa accords, there were three referenda on independence – in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Each time, the majority was in favour of staying part of the French Republic.

Quebec had two referenda on independence.

Ben talks about the possibility of a border poll every seven years and I would not like that to happen but, as a rule, it is understood that, when a referendum on secession takes place and the majority is in favour of secession, the result is irreversible, eg. Montenegro in 2006.