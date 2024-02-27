Letter: Bias against unionists was created from day one and now we have a two-tier PPS
A two-tier PPS is clear for all to see.
I refer of course to the decision from the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute anyone who took part in an unnotified public procession in Londonderry, including SDLP leader Colm Eastwood.
Over the years, many Orangemen and bandsmen have been prosecuted for alleged breaches of Parades Commission determinations.
I listened intently to the interview on Newsline on Thursday, during which Mr Eastwood said that the Parades Commission was set up to deal with Loyal Order parades and large events.
This therefore creates a bias from day one and is something that the unionist people have said for years, however it has fallen on deaf ears. I would therefore thank Mr Eastwood for clarifying what I had known for some time.
W J Craig, Belfast BT5