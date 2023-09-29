Letter to the editor

​Last Monday Radio Ulster Talkback discussed the controversary over the Cranberries’ Zombie song and the Irish rugby team.

One of the panel was Claire Hanna, SDLP MP. During the discussion she stated that she had "lived experience" here in NI during the Troubles. She went on to state that she choose not to "support the Provisional IRA or state forces".

It is patently obvious that she equated members of the RUC and Army with PIRA. It is also an undeniable fact that this was the view of the vast majority of the SDLP, as they never bring themselves to offer a single word of gratitude to RUC and Army, who were doing their best to combat the PSF/PIRA and loyalist terror campaigns.

The stark truth is that countless people are walking our streets today who owe their lives to the exceptionally brave bomb disposal officers, soldiers and police who daily risked their lives to save either them or their parents or grandparents from terrorist bombs.

They had to defuse those bombs, establish cordons and move people - old and young - to safety, often at short notice and great personal risk.

It is bizarre that Ms Hanna could not support the forces of law and order, equating them to PIRA, yet her own leader had no qualms about attending a paramilitary funeral and carrying the terrorist’s coffin.