Letter: Brexit-related bodies are a real cost to the UK economy including Northern Ireland

Running checks at ports are among the costs of the Windsor Framework. The total taxpayer cost would be around £150m-£200m annually and there is no sign such costs are going to go away, writes Esmond Birnie

The news last week that the UK government is renewing the contract for the Northern Ireland Brexit-related advisory service Trader Support Service (TSS) reminds us the protocol/Windsor Framework represent a major (if sometimes hidden) cost in terms of use of public money.

The cost to the taxpayer of the TSS alone has been £531m during 2021-24, i.e. over £130m annually. This is a real cost to the UK economy including Northern Ireland. It is money which could otherwise have been spent on schools, hospitals, road, defence, reducing UK public debt etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The true public sector cost of NI’s post-Brexit trading arrangements is even more than £130m annually. This is because there is also the taxpayer cost of various other schemes run by government which attempt to mitigate the impact on businesses of the protocol/Windsor Framework.

Letter to the editor

There is the movement assistance scheme and the digital assistance scheme, both relating to food products. Also, the cost of running checks at the ports in Northern Ireland.

So, the total taxpayer cost would be around £150m-£200m annually and there is no sign such costs are going to go away. Indeed, some of the proposals in the January 2024 Safeguarding the Union document would add to taxpayer costs if they were implemented.

It is certainly true that most of this sizeable taxpayer burden is carried by the UK as a whole. This may be why some commentators in Northern Ireland choose to ignore it but it is still a very real economic cost even if most of it does not come to the door of the NI Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is only the financial cost to the taxpayer. A probably even bigger monetary burden has been placed on the private sector in terms of checks, bureaucracy and various frictions.

It is also worth reiterating that the most recent data regarding inward investment into NI, EY’s Attractiveness Survey considering foreign direct investment, fails to show that the much heralded “dual market access” has yielded any substantial gains.