Letter: Broadband services remain slow and fibre-less for some of us rural dwellers in Northern Ireland

Some rural dwellers in Northern Ireland do not have fibre broadband

Well, I hate to be the one to burst Mr Robinson's bubble but the eight households along our farm lane still await fibre cabling to help provide a faster broadband facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently we obtain broadband services via mobile phone facilities which remain very slow, compared to services in the local urban area of Limavady.

Last year we were elated to see one of the fibre cable firms bring new cabling along our rural road, only to discover that they stopped approximately 400 metres from our farm lane, despite existing telegraph poles which currently bring copper cabling.

Maybe the cabling engineers ran out of cable or they had come to the end of their shift but they didn't return to complete the final 400 metres.

I would be very surprised if we are the only rural dwellers in Northern Ireland that remain without fibre broadband facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back at the start of the new century we were assured by Openreach that fibre broadband would be available in our rural area by 2015, but despite many assurances and claims since, including the latest by Gavin Robinson, we remain fibre-less.

Maybe we are, in fact, the last eight households without fibre broadband in Northern Ireland!