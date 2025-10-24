Letter: By praying with the pope, the King is walking in step with his already fractured Anglican communion, further from Holy Scripture and deeper into apostasy from Christ

A letter from Rev Ian Brown, Rev John Greer and Rev Ryan McKee:
Published 24th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

In a year when we are celebrating the 500th anniversary of the first printing of William Tyndale’s English New Testament and the 1700th anniversary of the formulation of the Nicene Creed, it would appear that the current hierarchies of the Church of England have neither a copy of the Scriptures nor a confessional statement to share between them.

The first reigning English monarch in 500 years to pray publicly with the pope in an ecumenical service, our King – the Supreme Governor of the Church of England – is walking in step with his already fractured Anglican communion, further from Holy Scripture and deeper into apostasy from Christ (1 Samuel 4:21; 2 Corinthians 6:14-18).

Plus the recent announcement that the same Church of England has appointed Dame Sarah Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in its 1400-year-history marks not merely a new chapter in its compromise, but provides yet further evidence that this institution departed from the faith decades ago (1 Timothy 2:11-15; 1 Corinthians 14:34-35; 1 Timothy 3:2; Titus 1:6).

King Charles III says goodbye to Pope Leo XIV in the San Damaso Courtyard, in St Peter's Square, after attending the ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, during the state visit to the Holy See. Picture date: Thursday October 23, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wireplaceholder image
All those who value the Reformed Faith will view both of these developments as occasions for godly sorrow.

However, they will also know that while human leaders may fail us, the King of kings never shall – and no matter who flies in the face of God’s commands, the encouraging promise remains that, if we seek the Lord in repentance, the true Gospel of His Kingdom shall turn our country around in a way that will mirror Tyndale’s pledge to a biblically illiterate priest 500 years ago: “If God spare my life, before many years I would cause the boy that drives the plough to know more of Scripture than you do.”

Rev Ian Brown, Moderator, Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster; Rev John Greer, Clerk; Rev Ryan McKee, Deputy Moderator

