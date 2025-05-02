Letter: Calm down unionists, the IRA have lost every war they started

Let them have their scraps of ‘victory’ like Irish signs - people who travel from the Republic into Grand Central know where they are going already because they speak English

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have been reading the News Letter and I’m perturbed by the anguish some unionists are displaying.

Irish language signs, a ‘shrine’ at Long Kesh, a ‘climate tsar’! Calm down everyone, the world isn’t ending. There’s a simple reason for these things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IRA lost every war they ever started: 1916, the 1950s and the Troubles. They had to give in after 30 years of mayhem because their own ranks were riddled with informers. They couldn’t trust their own people!

Letter to the editor

They are living on scraps today, and that’s why these things are news items. If Blair hadn’t ’rolled over’ they would have less. But it proves there are traitors in every camp.

Long Kesh redevelopment – let them have their shrine. It’s only memories, that’s all that is left.

The boys who painted the walls brown met the Divine Judge the day they departed this life.

Everything is temporary. Memories will fade too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish language signs – evidence proves that more than 90% of the people of Ireland don’t speak the language daily.

The people who travel from the Republic into Grand Central Station know where they are going already, because they speak English. It’s a wee crumb of comfort.

Queen’s University with Irish language signs? That will really help all the foreign students. Another wee war to be won!

Climate commissioner – it depends if you believe in climate change of not. The Lord Who made the earth will bring the earth to an end in His time. Zero emissions are a nonsense; unachievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A million pounds a year is money wasted, yes. But the minions have to follow the lead.

To unionists, and the general Protestant public, I say, let them have their scraps of ‘victory’. They will be short-lived.

Votes win the big arguments and they haven’t done too well recently down south. And Northern Ireland will always be British.