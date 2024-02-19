All Sections
Letter: Can someone please tell me when NATO actually last won a war or left a country more peaceful?

A letter from Peter McEvoy:
By Letters
Published 19th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

Steve Aiken's article (Ireland can’t fudge on defence – its only choice now is NATO, February 9) begs a question.

Could Steve or anyone who supports or is in NATO tell me when they last won a war they started, or left a country they attacked more peaceful, prosperous or democratic?

I would appreciate an answer to this question, prior to my country, Ireland, ever becoming a member of NATO as Steve suggests they must.

Peter McEvoy, Banbridge

