Letter: Can someone please tell me when NATO actually last won a war or left a country more peaceful?
A letter from Peter McEvoy:
Steve Aiken's article (Ireland can’t fudge on defence – its only choice now is NATO, February 9) begs a question.
Could Steve or anyone who supports or is in NATO tell me when they last won a war they started, or left a country they attacked more peaceful, prosperous or democratic?
I would appreciate an answer to this question, prior to my country, Ireland, ever becoming a member of NATO as Steve suggests they must.
Peter McEvoy, Banbridge