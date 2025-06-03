Letter: Can’t we let children nowadays be just that – children?

A letter from David Fleming:
I am from an era where schoolgirls wore uniforms with pride, rather than 'Saturday Night Fever' attire, writes David Fleming
By Letters
Published 4th Jun 2025

We had a bank holiday parade in Downham Market with all the flair of the fair, but I had one reservation.

A float had primary school age children with some dressed immodestly as they did adult manoeuvres to disco music - too young, too soon.

It gave me an insight to the state of our schools and parenting.

Those children will have been led to think that what they were doing was innocent fun, but is it?

It was symptomatic of our nation which has lost its moral compass in my view.

I have traditional values where children should have an era of innocence, but are being precluded through 'progressive' living.

Such cavorting can render these exceptionally young people vulnerable to exploitation by some groups.

Call me old fashioned, but I am from an era where schoolgirls wore uniforms with pride, rather than 'Saturday Night Fever' attire to seemingly promote.

Alas, life in Modern Britain is a minehead and criticism is demonised as a violation of the 'isms', often indictable offences.

David Fleming, Norfolk

