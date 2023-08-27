News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Letter: Carefully worded and smug comments about unionists from Steve Baker

A letter from Stevan Patterson:
By Letters
Published 28th Aug 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

In a recent interview Steve Baker minister of state for Northern Ireland spoke about unionists who truly believe in the Union in a condescending manner when he stated it was not possible to reopen the Windsor Framework and satisfy the hardest line of opinion.

As a unionist I and the majority of my fellow unionists take great offence at his carefully worded and smug comments and say to Mr Baker Parliament is sovereign and so of course the Windsor Framework which rigorously implements the protocol and the protocol itself can and must be scrapped.

Referring to the hardest line of opinion, he of course meant unionists. To him unionists who believe that all peoples across the UK should be treated equality, without EU interference and the imposition of an internal customs border must be considered hard-line.

Stevan Patterson, Castlederg

Related topics:Steve BakerNorthern Ireland