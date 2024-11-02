Letter: Carrickfergus will always be proud of superbike icon Glenn Irwin

Letters to editor

A letter from DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenn Irwin’s impact on the sport of motorcycling and our community has been truly inspiring.

His unwavering commitment to his craft, determination in pursuit of a superbike championship, and pride in representing NI on the world stage have made him an iconic figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his career, Glenn has been a formidable presence on the track, achieving victories and pushing boundaries with his skill, courage, and relentless drive. His recent runner-up finish in the British Superbike Championship serves as a testament to his talent and perseverance. He has always competed with the heart and tenacity that embody the best of NI.

Equally inspiring is Glenn’s commitment to his family and his roots in Carrickfergus. His decision to retire reflects the importance he places on family, as he chooses to focus on this next chapter alongside his loved ones. His loyalty to his hometown, along with his humility and generosity, have made him a role model for many. His influence will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of Northern Irish racers.

On behalf of everyone in Carrickfergus and NI, I extend heartfelt thanks to Glenn for all he has achieved and for the pride he has brought to our community. We wish him and his family every happiness and success in his future endeavours.

Carrickfergus will always be proud of Glenn Irwin.