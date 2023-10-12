News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Casement Park development will cause serious traffic problems in west Belfast and beyond

A letter from Billy Dickson:
By Letters
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
A computer generated image of how the redeveloped Casement Park would look. Photo: Ulster GAA
A computer generated image of how the redeveloped Casement Park would look. Photo: Ulster GAA

​There are many reasons for objecting to the huge amount of money that would be needed to build a new Casement Park GAA stadium.

I am sure that they will be aired during the next few weeks.

I would like to point out some concerns that residents around the Windsor Park national stadium in south Belfast would have about the impact of developing Casement Park would have on them.

Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

They have suffered from being next to the Windsor Park national stadium, especially due to the number of cars and fans coming into the area.

At the time of international matches, many streets become congested and impossible for residents to park their cars near their homes.

There has been discussions between the residents and the IFA to help reduce the problems, but traffic and parking problems still remain.

The proposed development of Casement Park will not only add to traffic problems in west Belfast, especially residents in the Mooreland and Owenvarragh streets, but for the greater Donegall Road area of South Belfast.

I would go further and say it will will cause serious traffic delays throughout Belfast, and even impact on commuters trying to leave Belfast to get home from work.

There will be major delays on the Westlink and the two motorways. It will be even worse when accidents occur; who is going to say there will not be accidents?

Then there could be a nightmare scenario, when major matches at Windsor and Casement are played on the same day.

It would be utter folly to proceed with building a 34,500 capacity at Casement. It’s time to wise up before it is too late.

Billy Dickson BEM, Chair, Blackstaff Residents’ Association

