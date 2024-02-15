Letter: Casting a 'mist' around reality drags down a moral value required to guide people
Our Belfast News Letter rightly challenges the increase in 'spin' among some leading unionist politicians.
I have noticed a general increase in unbelief to accept statements from politicians.
When people in leading positions previously noted for speaking the bold truth begin to cast a 'mist' around reality they are dragging down a moral value required to safely guide people.
I suggest that leading News Letter reporters who recently demand more truthfulness have performed an honourable duty to the electorate.
These reporters should hold 'Managing Truth' classes for the wayward.
David Barbour, Coleraine