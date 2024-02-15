All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Letter: Casting a 'mist' around reality drags down a moral value required to guide people

A letter from David Barbour:
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
By Letters
Published 15th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

Our Belfast News Letter rightly challenges the increase in 'spin' among some leading unionist politicians.

I have noticed a general increase in unbelief to accept statements from politicians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When people in leading positions previously noted for speaking the bold truth begin to cast a 'mist' around reality they are dragging down a moral value required to safely guide people.

I suggest that leading News Letter reporters who recently demand more truthfulness have performed an honourable duty to the electorate.

These reporters should hold 'Managing Truth' classes for the wayward.

David Barbour, Coleraine

Related topics:News LetterColeraine