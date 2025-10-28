Independent candidate Catherine Connolly speaks after being named as the new President of Ireland at St Patrick's Hall, Dublin Castle to replace Michael D Higgins, who has served the maximum two seven-year terms. Catherine Connolly has said she would ‘love to see a united Ireland’ in her lifetime

A Sinn Fein supported candidate has been elected as president of the Irish state.

This should be of grave concern to unionists as she went on a platform for a united Ireland.

Notwithstanding that she worked as a barrister representing banks in house repossession cases, it did not seem to be a factor in getting her elected.

A property issue affecting Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin forced him to pull out, but not Catherine Connolly.

She is seen as a united Ireland candidate and this should worry unionists considerably.

Others see her as a puppet for Sinn Fein, a party they do not agree with.

Not once was she questioned about her allegiances to a party with links to the terrorist group the IRA. This is absolutely astounding to say the least given that the media made an issue of other matters.

News shows also had her face on our screens twice as much as other candidates and her main rival Heather Humphreys.

Connolly’s election with less than half of the Irish electorate voting and hundreds of thousands of spoiled votes could be one of the most profound backward steps the Republic has ever taken.

She has been found saying a united Ireland is in the offing and wants to see it happen.

As an Irish citizen and an intelligent person I say it does not have to happen and there are very significant benefits to Northern Ireland on the island of Ireland as it relates economically to the Republic.

It is a crucial trading partner and dare it be said without it this island could suffer huge if it was not there.

It is time for unionists to be concerned - very concerned indeed.

The Republic needs to think long and hard about a push for a united Ireland which could bring back the Troubles at their height, with Connolly heading it up on behalf of Sinn Fein and destabilise any peace Northern Ireland currently enjoys.