Letter: Causeway Hospital medical team and staff were remarkable during my treatment and recovery
I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Causeway Hospital following my recent major surgery.
From the moment I arrived, I was met with kindness, reassurance, and professionalism at every stage of my care.
The surgical team’s skill and dedication were remarkable, and the nurses and support staff showed a level of compassion that made a difficult time far easier to bear.
Their tireless work, cheerful words and patience did not go unnoticed.
In an era when the pressures on our health service are well known, my experience has been a shining example of what can be achieved through teamwork, empathy, and commitment.
I am deeply thankful to everyone involved in my treatment and recovery.
We are very fortunate to have such excellent care available here in our community.
Samuel Gaston, Glarryford