Letter: Causeway Hospital medical team and staff were remarkable during my treatment and recovery

A letter from Samuel Gaston:
Nurses and support staff at Causeway Hospital have been praised for their tireless work, cheerful words and patienceplaceholder image
Nurses and support staff at Causeway Hospital have been praised for their tireless work, cheerful words and patience
By Letters
Published 20th Aug 2025, 00:00 BST

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Causeway Hospital following my recent major surgery.

Most Popular

From the moment I arrived, I was met with kindness, reassurance, and professionalism at every stage of my care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The surgical team’s skill and dedication were remarkable, and the nurses and support staff showed a level of compassion that made a difficult time far easier to bear.

Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

Their tireless work, cheerful words and patience did not go unnoticed.

In an era when the pressures on our health service are well known, my experience has been a shining example of what can be achieved through teamwork, empathy, and commitment.

I am deeply thankful to everyone involved in my treatment and recovery.

We are very fortunate to have such excellent care available here in our community.

Samuel Gaston, Glarryford

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice