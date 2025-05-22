Letter: Chagos Islands must not be abandoned - the Falklands and Gibraltar will surely follow

A letter from Gerald Morgan:
Keir Starmer says the deal - to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and lease back the military base there for an average of £101m a year - is in the UK's national interest
By Letters
Published 23rd May 2025, 00:00 BST

The betrayal of the Chagos Islands must be stopped.

If it is not, the UK as well as the farmers and fishermen, is finished – as is private education.

Handing over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and hence to China is worse than shameful and worse than stupid.

The Chagos Islands must not under any circumstances be abandoned by the inept British. The Falklands and Gibraltar will surely follow.

It is an act of a closed mind and ideological confusion.

Are we simply to stand aside as our nation is betrayed and destroyed?

It must be prevented before it is too late.

I appeal to President Trump to stop this nonsense.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4

