Letter: Chagos Islands must not be abandoned - the Falklands and Gibraltar will surely follow

Keir Starmer says the deal - to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and lease back the military base there for an average of £101m a year - is in the UK's national interest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The betrayal of the Chagos Islands must be stopped.

If it is not, the UK as well as the farmers and fishermen, is finished – as is private education.

Handing over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and hence to China is worse than shameful and worse than stupid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters to editor

The Chagos Islands must not under any circumstances be abandoned by the inept British. The Falklands and Gibraltar will surely follow.

It is an act of a closed mind and ideological confusion.

Are we simply to stand aside as our nation is betrayed and destroyed?

It must be prevented before it is too late.

I appeal to President Trump to stop this nonsense.