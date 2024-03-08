Letter: Charles Wood Festival was a precious part of musician Theo Saunders' life

Letters to editor

Theo Saunders (1957-2016) loved music. Throughout my brother’s life, he put music to work in Christian worship.

As organist, choirmaster and teacher, he served in schools and churches on both sides of the Irish Sea.

But it was from St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, that he made his greatest contribution.

Theo loved Armagh and the surrounding districts.

He loved the land and its spiritual heritage and, above all, he loved its people.

Whether at worship, in local churches, or in support of voluntary action in the nearby townlands, Theo dedicated himself to the community which had been so kind to him.

Theo’s commitment to education, and his respect for heritage, made the Charles Wood Festival a precious part of his life.

Particularly important to him was the annual summer school, which enables musicians of different generations to work together.

The school has therefore established the Theo Saunders Scholarship, which enables a young organist to attend the festival free of charge for a week, alongside the Charles Wood Singers and under the guidance of the artistic director.

I should like to invite Theo’s many friends to consider making a donation to the scholarship.

The relevant bank account details are as follows: 15005046; 93-81-65.

Allied Irish Banks plc, Scotch Street, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Further information is available from the hon treasurer, Ms Patricia McAllister, of 7 Mellifont Park, Armagh, Co Armagh, BT61 9HS.