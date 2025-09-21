Letter: Charlie Kirk was intelligent, stood up for his beliefs and was worthy of respect - I see few Stormont MLAs like that

By Letters
Published 21st Sep 2025, 23:50 BST
Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor
A letter from Harry Patterson:

So speaker Edwin Poots thinks our MLAs should reflect on their personal safety following the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk.

I doubt if anyone outside of Northern Ireland has ever heard of anyone up at Stormont. Small fish in a small pond, and that's not going to change. I would say the threat level to any MLA is minimal – thank goodness.

Charlie Kirk stood up for his beliefs. He was articulate, intelligent, charismatic – worthy of respect. A man who would not compromise, or bend, or be bought or cajoled. A true Christian, not just a lip server. A person who would engender loyalty, affection and a sincere following.

I only see a handful of MLAs who are like that.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

