Letter: Chris Heaton-Harris is not delivering for Northern Ireland - where is our freeport?

Letters to editor

As Chris Heaton-Harris throws out requests to identify revenue raising initiatives he is unashamedly deflecting from his responsibilities and not delivering for Northern Ireland.

In March his colleague the secretary state for Wales delivered two freeport zones which complement eight in England and two in Scotland. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Wales is a thriving part of the UK, and today’s new freeports will see businesses and opportunities for people in and around Anglesey, Port Talbot and Milford Haven go from strength to strength. Everyone deserves equality of opportunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freeport zones deliver billions of pounds worth of inward investments from national and global businesses and deliver tens of thousands of jobs and yes, Westminster legislation is in place.

It only requires unionism and others to demand Chris Heaton-Harris to deliver "equality" and make Northern Ireland an international economic powerhouse.

There is a sound argument that a pro-rata equivalent replication would mean the whole of Northern Ireland be allocated a freeport zone.