Letter: Christian football fans have been left out by this year's Irish cup final date

A letter from Rev Norman Fox:

By Letters
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Letters to editor
I am writing to express my disappointment with the Irish Football Association for arranging the Irish cup final for Sunday, May 7, 2023.

There are Christian football supporters and players who will not attend sporting events on a Sunday.

Why not play the game on Friday or bank holiday Monday?

Were Christian people and their beliefs not considered? Do they not deserve to be considered, as some follow the game weekly?

Have the chaplains of clubs nothing to say on Sunday football? They must have an opinion and surely some influence.

It would be great to see the day changed and God’s day honoured.

Rev Norman Fox,

Craigavon

