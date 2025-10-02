Many of those citizens who marched through London last month also advocated publicly for a return to Christian values

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national flag for England is the cross of St George on a white background.

The flag of Scotland is the white cross of St Andrew on a blue background; and of course the red cross of St Patrick - the patron saint of Ireland – appears with those of St Andrew and St George in the Union Jack, which is the national flag of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Union Jack is a Christian flag that proclaims the faith.

Letter to the editor

The common denominator is the ‘cross’ which is the pre-eminent international Christian symbol. And so migrants arriving in Great Britain and Ireland must be aware that these are Christian nations.

It’s important here to observe that I have skin in the game on this topic.

Firstly, my surname Mulholland in Irish is Ó Maolchalann, which denotes a devotee or follower of St Calann. The Mulholland sept are known as keepers of the ‘Bell of the Will’ or bell of St Patrick, and so this Christian surname dates back almost 2,000 years.

This is a very public announcement of faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, the very public announcement by England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom that they are Christian nations can place a burden on its citizens, and yet this burden can make them stronger.

To carry a British passport can be a pronouncement of Christian faith to be borne with pride.

Secondly, I am arguably the world’s foremost authority on archaeology of the Early Christian Church. My research paper in ‘Patristic Studies in the 21st century, 2015’ is arguably the benchmark against which all church archaeology will be measured.

And this also applies to research for my PhD that was published as ‘The Early Byzantine Christian Church’ (Oxford, 2014).

This research informed the novel Nazareth Quest (2022).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given this background it should come as no surprise that I would advocate for Christian values irrespective of what the consequences may be.

Likewise, many of those citizens who marched through London last month also advocated publicly for a return to Christian values for these Christian nations: England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, columnist Newton Emerson observed in The Irish News (September 18) that the DUP minister for education, Paul Givan, ‘defended the role of churches in appointing governors and creating the strong Christian ethos within our school system’.

The DUP and the TUV are often demonised in the media for their Christian values and yet these same values are shared by a large section of the population, including Christian churches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be argued that were these two NI political parties to ally with the Christian Church, perhaps as Christian Democrats, then they could seize a sizeable section of the electorate in today’s febrile political atmosphere in the UK and Ireland.

The question going begging though, is where are the publicly funded Christian ‘culture nights’, arts galleries, film and music festivals, ‘blue plaques’ for important Christians, and walking tours highlighting these?